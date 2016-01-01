Skip to main content
replication_queue

Contains information about tasks from replication queues stored in ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, for tables in the ReplicatedMergeTree family.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Name of the database.

  • table (String) — Name of the table.

  • replica_name (String) — Replica name in ClickHouse Keeper. Different replicas of the same table have different names.

  • position (UInt32) — Position of the task in the queue.

  • node_name (String) — Node name in ClickHouse Keeper.

  • type (String) — Type of the task in the queue, one of:

    • GET_PART — Get the part from another replica.
    • ATTACH_PART — Attach the part, possibly from our own replica (if found in the detached folder). You may think of it as a GET_PART with some optimizations as they're nearly identical.
    • MERGE_PARTS — Merge the parts.
    • DROP_RANGE — Delete the parts in the specified partition in the specified number range.
    • CLEAR_COLUMN — NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific column from specified partition.
    • CLEAR_INDEX — NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific index from specified partition.
    • REPLACE_RANGE — Drop a certain range of parts and replace them with new ones.
    • MUTATE_PART — Apply one or several mutations to the part.
    • ALTER_METADATA — Apply alter modification according to global /metadata and /columns paths.

  • create_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was submitted for execution.

  • required_quorum (UInt32) — The number of replicas waiting for the task to complete with confirmation of completion. This column is only relevant for the GET_PARTS task.

  • source_replica (String) — Name of the source replica.

  • new_part_name (String) — Name of the new part.

  • parts_to_merge (Array (String)) — Names of parts to merge or update.

  • is_detach (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the DETACH_PARTS task is in the queue.

  • is_currently_executing (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether a specific task is being performed right now.

  • num_tries (UInt32) — The number of failed attempts to complete the task.

  • last_exception (String) — Text message about the last error that occurred (if any).

  • last_attempt_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was last attempted.

  • num_postponed (UInt32) — The number of times the action was postponed.

  • postpone_reason (String) — The reason why the task was postponed.

  • last_postpone_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was last postponed.

  • merge_type (String) — Type of the current merge. Empty if it's a mutation.

