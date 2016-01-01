replication_queue

Contains information about tasks from replication queues stored in ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, for tables in the ReplicatedMergeTree family.

Columns:

database (String) — Name of the database.

table (String) — Name of the table.

replica_name (String) — Replica name in ClickHouse Keeper. Different replicas of the same table have different names.

position (UInt32) — Position of the task in the queue.

node_name (String) — Node name in ClickHouse Keeper.

type (String) — Type of the task in the queue, one of: GET_PART — Get the part from another replica.

— Get the part from another replica. ATTACH_PART — Attach the part, possibly from our own replica (if found in the detached folder). You may think of it as a GET_PART with some optimizations as they're nearly identical.

— Attach the part, possibly from our own replica (if found in the folder). You may think of it as a with some optimizations as they're nearly identical. MERGE_PARTS — Merge the parts.

— Merge the parts. DROP_RANGE — Delete the parts in the specified partition in the specified number range.

— Delete the parts in the specified partition in the specified number range. CLEAR_COLUMN — NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific column from specified partition.

— NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific column from specified partition. CLEAR_INDEX — NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific index from specified partition.

— NOTE: Deprecated. Drop specific index from specified partition. REPLACE_RANGE — Drop a certain range of parts and replace them with new ones.

— Drop a certain range of parts and replace them with new ones. MUTATE_PART — Apply one or several mutations to the part.

— Apply one or several mutations to the part. ALTER_METADATA — Apply alter modification according to global /metadata and /columns paths.

create_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was submitted for execution.

required_quorum (UInt32) — The number of replicas waiting for the task to complete with confirmation of completion. This column is only relevant for the GET_PARTS task.

source_replica (String) — Name of the source replica.

new_part_name (String) — Name of the new part.

parts_to_merge (Array (String)) — Names of parts to merge or update.

is_detach (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the DETACH_PARTS task is in the queue.

is_currently_executing (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether a specific task is being performed right now.

num_tries (UInt32) — The number of failed attempts to complete the task.

last_exception (String) — Text message about the last error that occurred (if any).

last_attempt_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was last attempted.

num_postponed (UInt32) — The number of times the action was postponed.

postpone_reason (String) — The reason why the task was postponed.

last_postpone_time (DateTime) — Date and time when the task was last postponed.