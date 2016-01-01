system.replicated_merge_tree_settings
Description
Contains a list of all ReplicatedMergeTree engine specific settings, their current and default values along with descriptions. You may change any of them in SETTINGS section in CREATE query.
Columns
name(String) — Setting name.
value(String) — Setting value.
default(String) — Setting default value.
changed(UInt8) — 1 if the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
description(String) — Setting description.
min(Nullable(String)) — Minimum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no minimum value, contains NULL.
max(Nullable(String)) — Maximum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no maximum value, contains NULL.
disallowed_values(Array(String)) — List of disallowed values
readonly(UInt8) — Shows whether the current user can change the setting: 0 — Current user can change the setting, 1 — Current user can't change the setting.
type(String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value).
is_obsolete(UInt8) — Shows whether a setting is obsolete.
tier(Enum8('Production' = 0, 'Obsolete' = 4, 'Experimental' = 8, 'Beta' = 12)) — Support level for this feature. ClickHouse features are organized in tiers, varying depending on the current status of their development and the expectations one might have when using them:
- PRODUCTION: The feature is stable, safe to use and does not have issues interacting with other PRODUCTION features.
- BETA: The feature is stable and safe. The outcome of using it together with other features is unknown and correctness is not guaranteed. Testing and reports are welcome.
- EXPERIMENTAL: The feature is under development. Only intended for developers and ClickHouse enthusiasts. The feature might or might not work and could be removed at any time.
- OBSOLETE: No longer supported. Either it is already removed or it will be removed in future releases.