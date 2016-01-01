Skip to main content
replicated_fetches

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about currently running background fetches.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Name of the database.

  • table (String) — Name of the table.

  • elapsed (Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since showing currently running background fetches started.

  • progress (Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.

  • result_part_name (String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.

  • result_part_path (String) — Absolute path to the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.

  • partition_id (String) — ID of the partition.

  • total_size_bytes_compressed (UInt64) — The total size (in bytes) of the compressed data in the result part.

  • bytes_read_compressed (UInt64) — The number of compressed bytes read from the result part.

  • source_replica_path (String) — Absolute path to the source replica.

  • source_replica_hostname (String) — Hostname of the source replica.

  • source_replica_port (UInt16) — Port number of the source replica.

  • interserver_scheme (String) — Name of the interserver scheme.

  • URI (String) — Uniform resource identifier.

  • to_detached (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the currently running background fetch is being performed using the TO DETACHED expression.

  • thread_id (UInt64) — Thread identifier.

Example

