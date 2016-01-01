replicated_fetches
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about currently running background fetches.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database.
table(String) — Name of the table.
elapsed(Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since showing currently running background fetches started.
progress(Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
result_part_name(String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.
result_part_path(String) — Absolute path to the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.
partition_id(String) — ID of the partition.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — The total size (in bytes) of the compressed data in the result part.
bytes_read_compressed(UInt64) — The number of compressed bytes read from the result part.
source_replica_path(String) — Absolute path to the source replica.
source_replica_hostname(String) — Hostname of the source replica.
source_replica_port(UInt16) — Port number of the source replica.
interserver_scheme(String) — Name of the interserver scheme.
URI(String) — Uniform resource identifier.
to_detached(UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the currently running background fetch is being performed using the
TO DETACHEDexpression.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread identifier.
Example
See Also