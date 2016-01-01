replicated_fetches

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about currently running background fetches.

Columns:

database (String) — Name of the database.

table (String) — Name of the table.

elapsed (Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since showing currently running background fetches started.

progress (Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.

result_part_name (String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.

result_part_path (String) — Absolute path to the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.

partition_id (String) — ID of the partition.

total_size_bytes_compressed (UInt64) — The total size (in bytes) of the compressed data in the result part.

bytes_read_compressed (UInt64) — The number of compressed bytes read from the result part.

source_replica_path (String) — Absolute path to the source replica.

source_replica_hostname (String) — Hostname of the source replica.

source_replica_port (UInt16) — Port number of the source replica.

interserver_scheme (String) — Name of the interserver scheme.

URI (String) — Uniform resource identifier.

to_detached (UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the currently running background fetch is being performed using the TO DETACHED expression.