system.remote_data_paths
Contains information about data files stored on remote disks (e.g. S3, Azure Blob Storage), including the mapping between local metadata paths and remote blob paths.
Each row represents one remote blob object associated with a data file.
Columns:
disk_name(String) — Name of the remote disk as defined in the storage configuration.
path(String) — Root path of the remote disk as configured in storage configuration.
cache_base_path(String) — Base directory for cache files associated with the remote disk.
local_path(String) — Local metadata file path relative to the ClickHouse data directory, pointing to the file that maps to the remote blob.
remote_path(String) — Blob path in the remote object storage that the local metadata file maps to.
size(UInt64) — Compressed size of the file in bytes.
common_prefix_for_blobs(String) — Common prefix for blobs in the remote object storage, applicable when multiple blobs share a path prefix.
cache_paths(Array(String)) — Local cache file paths corresponding to the remote blob.
Settings
traverse_shadow_remote_data_paths— When enabled, the table also includes data from frozen partitions (the
shadow/directory used by
ALTER TABLE ... FREEZE). Disabled by default.
Example
See Also