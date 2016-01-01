Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

quotas_usage

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Quota usage by all users.

Columns:

  • quota_name (String) — Quota name.
  • quota_key (String) — Key value.
  • is_current (UInt8) — Quota usage for current user.
  • start_time (Nullable(DateTime))) — Start time for calculating resource consumption.
  • end_time (Nullable(DateTime))) — End time for calculating resource consumption.
  • duration (Nullable(UInt32)) — Length of the time interval for calculating resource consumption, in seconds.
  • queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of requests in this interval.
  • max_queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of requests.
  • query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of select requests in this interval.
  • max_query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of select requests.
  • query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of insert requests in this interval.
  • max_query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of insert requests.
  • errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — The number of queries that threw an exception.
  • max_errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of errors.
  • result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of rows given as a result.
  • max_result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of source rows read from tables.
  • result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — RAM volume in bytes used to store a queries result.
  • max_result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum RAM volume used to store a queries result, in bytes.
  • read_rows (Nullable(UInt64))) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.
  • max_read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
  • read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
  • max_read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of bytes read from all tables and table functions.
  • failed_sequential_authentications (Nullable(Float64)) — The total count of sequential authentication failures. If the user entered the correct password before exceed failed_sequential_authentications threshold then the counter will be reset.
  • max_failed_sequential_authentications (Nullable(Float64)) — Maximum count of sequential authentication failures.
  • execution_time (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total query execution time, in seconds (wall time).
  • max_execution_time (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of query execution time.

See Also