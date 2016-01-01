quotas
Contains information about quotas.
Columns:
name(String) — Quota name.
id(UUID) — Quota ID.
storage(String) — Storage of quotas. Possible value: "users.xml" if a quota configured in the users.xml file, "disk" if a quota configured by an SQL-query.
keys(Array(Enum8)) — Key specifies how the quota should be shared. If two connections use the same quota and key, they share the same amounts of resources. Values:
[]— All users share the same quota.
['user_name']— Connections with the same user name share the same quota.
['ip_address']— Connections from the same IP share the same quota.
['client_key']— Connections with the same key share the same quota. A key must be explicitly provided by a client. When using clickhouse-client, pass a key value in the
--quota_keyparameter, or use the
quota_keyparameter in the client configuration file. When using HTTP interface, use the
X-ClickHouse-Quotaheader.
['user_name', 'client_key']— Connections with the same
client_keyshare the same quota. If a key isn't provided by a client, the quota is tracked for
user_name.
['client_key', 'ip_address']— Connections with the same
client_keyshare the same quota. If a key isn't provided by a client, the quota is tracked for
ip_address.
-
durations(Array(UInt64)) — Time interval lengths in seconds.
apply_to_all(UInt8) — Logical value. It shows which users the quota is applied to. Values:
0— The quota applies to users specify in the
apply_to_list.
1— The quota applies to all users except those listed in
apply_to_except.
-
apply_to_list(Array(String)) — List of user names/roles that the quota should be applied to.
apply_to_except(Array(String)) — List of user names/roles that the quota should not apply to.