query_thread_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about threads that execute queries, for example, thread name, thread start time, duration of query processing.

To start logging:

Configure parameters in the query_thread_log section. Set log_query_threads to 1.

The flushing period of data is set in flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the query_thread_log server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.

ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.

You can use the log_queries_probability setting to reduce the number of queries, registered in the query_thread_log table.

Columns:

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query. event_date (Date) — The date when the thread has finished execution of the query.

(Date) — The date when the thread has finished execution of the query. event_time (DateTime) — The date and time when the thread has finished execution of the query.

(DateTime) — The date and time when the thread has finished execution of the query. event_time_microseconds (DateTime) — The date and time when the thread has finished execution of the query with microseconds precision.

(DateTime) — The date and time when the thread has finished execution of the query with microseconds precision. query_start_time (DateTime) — Start time of query execution.

(DateTime) — Start time of query execution. query_start_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Start time of query execution with microsecond precision.

(DateTime64) — Start time of query execution with microsecond precision. query_duration_ms (UInt64) — Duration of query execution.

(UInt64) — Duration of query execution. read_rows (UInt64) — Number of read rows.

(UInt64) — Number of read rows. read_bytes (UInt64) — Number of read bytes.

(UInt64) — Number of read bytes. written_rows (UInt64) — For INSERT queries, the number of written rows. For other queries, the column value is 0.

(UInt64) — For queries, the number of written rows. For other queries, the column value is 0. written_bytes (UInt64) — For INSERT queries, the number of written bytes. For other queries, the column value is 0.

(UInt64) — For queries, the number of written bytes. For other queries, the column value is 0. memory_usage (Int64) — The difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread.

(Int64) — The difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread. peak_memory_usage (Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread.

(Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread. thread_name (String) — Name of the thread.

(String) — Name of the thread. thread_id (UInt64) — OS thread ID.

(UInt64) — OS thread ID. master_thread_id (UInt64) — OS initial ID of initial thread.

(UInt64) — OS initial ID of initial thread. query (String) — Query string.

(String) — Query string. is_initial_query (UInt8) — Query type. Possible values: 1 — Query was initiated by the client. 0 — Query was initiated by another query for distributed query execution.

(UInt8) — Query type. Possible values: user (String) — Name of the user who initiated the current query.

(String) — Name of the user who initiated the current query. query_id (String) — ID of the query.

(String) — ID of the query. address (IPv6) — IP address that was used to make the query.

(IPv6) — IP address that was used to make the query. port (UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the query.

(UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the query. initial_user (String) — Name of the user who ran the initial query (for distributed query execution).

(String) — Name of the user who ran the initial query (for distributed query execution). initial_query_id (String) — ID of the initial query (for distributed query execution).

(String) — ID of the initial query (for distributed query execution). initial_address (IPv6) — IP address that the parent query was launched from.

(IPv6) — IP address that the parent query was launched from. initial_port (UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the parent query.

(UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the parent query. interface (UInt8) — Interface that the query was initiated from. Possible values: 1 — TCP. 2 — HTTP.

(UInt8) — Interface that the query was initiated from. Possible values: os_user (String) — OS's username who runs clickhouse-client.

(String) — OS's username who runs clickhouse-client. client_hostname (String) — Hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run.

(String) — Hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run. client_name (String) — The clickhouse-client or another TCP client name.

(String) — The clickhouse-client or another TCP client name. client_revision (UInt32) — Revision of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — Revision of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client. client_version_major (UInt32) — Major version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — Major version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client. client_version_minor (UInt32) — Minor version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — Minor version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client. client_version_patch (UInt32) — Patch component of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client version.

(UInt32) — Patch component of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client version. http_method (UInt8) — HTTP method that initiated the query. Possible values: 0 — The query was launched from the TCP interface. 1 — GET method was used. 2 — POST method was used.

(UInt8) — HTTP method that initiated the query. Possible values: http_user_agent (String) — The UserAgent header passed in the HTTP request.

(String) — The header passed in the HTTP request. quota_key (String) — The "quota key" specified in the quotas setting (see keyed ).

(String) — The "quota key" specified in the quotas setting (see ). revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.

(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision. ProfileEvents (Map(String, UInt64)) — ProfileEvents that measure different metrics for this thread. The description of them could be found in the table system.events.

Example

See Also