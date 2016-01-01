query_metric_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains a history of memory and metric values from table system.events for individual queries, periodically flushed to disk.

Once a query starts, data is collected at periodic intervals of query_metric_log_interval milliseconds (which is set to 1000 by default). The data is also collected when the query finishes if the query takes longer than query_metric_log_interval .

Columns:

query_id (String) — ID of the query.

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

event_date (Date) — Event date.

event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.

Example

