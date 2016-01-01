query_metric_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains a history of memory and metric values from table
system.events for individual queries, periodically flushed to disk.
Once a query starts, data is collected at periodic intervals of
query_metric_log_interval milliseconds (which is set to 1000
by default). The data is also collected when the query finishes if the query takes longer than
query_metric_log_interval.
Columns:
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
Example
See also
- query_metric_log setting — Enabling and disabling the setting.
- query_metric_log_interval
- system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains periodically calculated metrics.
- system.events — Contains a number of events that occurred.
- system.metrics — Contains instantly calculated metrics.
- Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.