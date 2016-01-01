system.query_condition_cache
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Shows the content of the query condition cache.
Columns:
table_uuid(String) — The table UUID.
part_name(String) — The part name.
key_hash(String) — The hash of the filter condition.
entry_size(UInt64) — The size of the entry in bytes.
matching_marks(String) — Matching marks.
Example