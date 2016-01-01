query_cache
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Shows the content of the query cache.
Columns:
query(String) — Query string.
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
result_size(UInt64) — Size of the query cache entry.
tag(LowCardinality(String)) — Tag of the query cache entry.
stale(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is stale.
shared(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is shared between multiple users.
compressed(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is compressed.
expires_at(DateTime) — When the query cache entry becomes stale.
key_hash(UInt64) — A hash of the query string, used as a key to find query cache entries.
Example