system.projection_parts

This table contains information about projection parts for tables of the MergeTree family.

Columns

ColumnDescriptionType
partitionThe partition name.String
nameName of the data part.String
part_typeThe data part storing format. Possible Values: Wide (a file per column) and Compact (a single file for all columns).String
parent_nameThe name of the source (parent) data part.String
parent_uuidThe UUID of the source (parent) data part.UUID
parent_part_typeThe source (parent) data part storing format.String
activeFlag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's about to be deleted. Inactive data parts appear after merging and mutating operations.UInt8
marksThe number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).UInt64
rowsThe number of rows.UInt64
bytes_on_diskTotal size of all the data part files in bytes.UInt64
data_compressed_bytesTotal size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.UInt64
data_uncompressed_bytesTotal size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.UInt64
marks_bytesThe size of the file with marks.UInt64
parent_marksThe number of marks in the source (parent) part.UInt64
parent_rowsThe number of rows in the source (parent) part.UInt64
parent_bytes_on_diskTotal size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes.UInt64
parent_data_compressed_bytesTotal size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
parent_data_uncompressed_bytesTotal size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
parent_marks_bytesThe size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
modification_timeThe time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.DateTime
remove_timeThe time when the data part became inactive.DateTime
refcountThe number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.UInt32
min_dateThe minimum value of the date key in the data part.Date
max_dateThe maximum value of the date key in the data part.Date
min_timeThe minimum value of the date and time key in the data part.DateTime
max_timeThe maximum value of the date and time key in the data part.DateTime
partition_idID of the partition.String
min_block_numberThe minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.Int64
max_block_numberThe maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.Int64
levelDepth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.UInt32
data_versionNumber that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version).UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memoryThe amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocatedThe amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.UInt64
is_frozenFlag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist.UInt8
databaseName of the database.String
tableName of the table.String
engineName of the table engine without parameters.String
disk_nameName of a disk that stores the data part.String
pathAbsolute path to the folder with data part files.String
hash_of_all_filessipHash128 of compressed files.String
hash_of_uncompressed_filessipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.).String
uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_filessipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed.String
delete_ttl_info_minThe minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.DateTime
delete_ttl_info_maxThe maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.DateTime
move_ttl_info.expressionArray of expressions. Each expression defines a TTL MOVE rule.Array(String)
move_ttl_info.minArray of date and time values. Each element describes the minimum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.Array(DateTime)
move_ttl_info.maxArray of date and time values. Each element describes the maximum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.Array(DateTime)
default_compression_codecThe name of the codec used to compress this data part (in case when there is no explicit codec for columns).String
recompression_ttl_info.expressionThe TTL expression.Array(String)
recompression_ttl_info.minThe minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
recompression_ttl_info.maxThe maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
group_by_ttl_info.expressionThe TTL expression.Array(String)
group_by_ttl_info.minThe minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
group_by_ttl_info.maxThe maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
rows_where_ttl_info.expressionThe TTL expression.Array(String)
rows_where_ttl_info.minThe minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
rows_where_ttl_info.maxThe maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.Array(DateTime)
is_brokenWhether projection part is brokenUInt8
exception_codeException message explaining broken state of the projection partInt32
exceptionException code explaining broken state of the projection partString
bytesAlias for bytes_on_diskUInt64
marks_sizeAlias for marks_bytesUInt64
part_nameAlias for nameString