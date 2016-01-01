system.projection_parts
This table contains information about projection parts for tables of the MergeTree family.
Columns
|Column
|Description
|Type
partition
|The partition name.
|String
name
|Name of the data part.
|String
part_type
|The data part storing format. Possible Values: Wide (a file per column) and Compact (a single file for all columns).
|String
parent_name
|The name of the source (parent) data part.
|String
parent_uuid
|The UUID of the source (parent) data part.
|UUID
parent_part_type
|The source (parent) data part storing format.
|String
active
|Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's about to be deleted. Inactive data parts appear after merging and mutating operations.
|UInt8
marks
|The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).
|UInt64
rows
|The number of rows.
|UInt64
bytes_on_disk
|Total size of all the data part files in bytes.
|UInt64
data_compressed_bytes
|Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
|UInt64
data_uncompressed_bytes
|Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
|UInt64
marks_bytes
|The size of the file with marks.
|UInt64
parent_marks
|The number of marks in the source (parent) part.
|UInt64
parent_rows
|The number of rows in the source (parent) part.
|UInt64
parent_bytes_on_disk
|Total size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes.
|UInt64
parent_data_compressed_bytes
|Total size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
parent_data_uncompressed_bytes
|Total size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
parent_marks_bytes
|The size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
modification_time
|The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.
|DateTime
remove_time
|The time when the data part became inactive.
|DateTime
refcount
|The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.
|UInt32
min_date
|The minimum value of the date key in the data part.
|Date
max_date
|The maximum value of the date key in the data part.
|Date
min_time
|The minimum value of the date and time key in the data part.
|DateTime
max_time
|The maximum value of the date and time key in the data part.
|DateTime
partition_id
|ID of the partition.
|String
min_block_number
|The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
|Int64
max_block_number
|The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
|Int64
level
|Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.
|UInt32
data_version
|Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version).
|UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory
|The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.
|UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated
|The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.
|UInt64
is_frozen
|Flag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist.
|UInt8
database
|Name of the database.
|String
table
|Name of the table.
|String
engine
|Name of the table engine without parameters.
|String
disk_name
|Name of a disk that stores the data part.
|String
path
|Absolute path to the folder with data part files.
|String
hash_of_all_files
|sipHash128 of compressed files.
|String
hash_of_uncompressed_files
|sipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.).
|String
uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_files
|sipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed.
|String
delete_ttl_info_min
|The minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.
|DateTime
delete_ttl_info_max
|The maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.
|DateTime
move_ttl_info.expression
|Array of expressions. Each expression defines a TTL MOVE rule.
|Array(String)
move_ttl_info.min
|Array of date and time values. Each element describes the minimum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.
|Array(DateTime)
move_ttl_info.max
|Array of date and time values. Each element describes the maximum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.
|Array(DateTime)
default_compression_codec
|The name of the codec used to compress this data part (in case when there is no explicit codec for columns).
|String
recompression_ttl_info.expression
|The TTL expression.
|Array(String)
recompression_ttl_info.min
|The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
recompression_ttl_info.max
|The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
group_by_ttl_info.expression
|The TTL expression.
|Array(String)
group_by_ttl_info.min
|The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
group_by_ttl_info.max
|The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
rows_where_ttl_info.expression
|The TTL expression.
|Array(String)
rows_where_ttl_info.min
|The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
rows_where_ttl_info.max
|The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL.
|Array(DateTime)
is_broken
|Whether projection part is broken
|UInt8
exception_code
|Exception message explaining broken state of the projection part
|Int32
exception
|Exception code explaining broken state of the projection part
|String
bytes
|Alias for bytes_on_disk
|UInt64
marks_size
|Alias for marks_bytes
|UInt64
part_name
|Alias for name
|String