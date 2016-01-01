partition The partition name. String

name Name of the data part. String

part_type The data part storing format. String

parent_name The name of the source (parent) data part. String

parent_uuid The UUID of the source (parent) data part. UUID

parent_part_type The source (parent) data part storing format. String

active Flag that indicates whether the data part is active UInt8

marks The number of marks. UInt64

rows The number of rows. UInt64

bytes_on_disk Total size of all the data part files in bytes. UInt64

data_compressed_bytes Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included. UInt64

data_uncompressed_bytes Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included. UInt64

marks_bytes The size of the file with marks. UInt64

parent_marks The number of marks in the source (parent) part. UInt64

parent_rows The number of rows in the source (parent) part. UInt64

parent_bytes_on_disk Total size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes. UInt64

parent_data_compressed_bytes Total size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

parent_data_uncompressed_bytes Total size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

parent_marks_bytes The size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

modification_time The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation. DateTime

remove_time The time when the data part became inactive. DateTime

refcount The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges. UInt32

min_date The minimum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key. Date

max_date The maximum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key. Date

min_time The minimum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key. DateTime

max_time The maximum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key. DateTime

partition_id ID of the partition. String

min_block_number The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging. Int64

max_block_number The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging. Int64

level Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts. UInt32

data_version Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version). UInt64

primary_key_bytes_in_memory The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values. UInt64

primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values. UInt64

database Name of the database. String

table Name of the table. String

engine Name of the table engine without parameters. String

disk_name Name of a disk that stores the data part. String

path Absolute path to the folder with data part files. String

column Name of the column. String

type Column type. String

column_position Ordinal position of a column in a table starting with 1. UInt64

default_kind Expression type (DEFAULT, MATERIALIZED, ALIAS) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined. String

default_expression Expression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined. String

column_bytes_on_disk Total size of the column in bytes. UInt64

column_data_compressed_bytes Total size of compressed data in the column, in bytes. UInt64

column_data_uncompressed_bytes Total size of the decompressed data in the column, in bytes. UInt64

column_marks_bytes The size of the column with marks, in bytes. UInt64

column_modification_time The last time the column was modified. Nullable(DateTime)

bytes Alias for bytes_on_disk UInt64

marks_size Alias for marks_bytes UInt64