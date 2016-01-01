system.projection_parts_columns
This table contains information about columns in projection parts for tables of the MergeTree family.
Columns
|Column
|Description
|Type
partition
|The partition name.
|String
name
|Name of the data part.
|String
part_type
|The data part storing format.
|String
parent_name
|The name of the source (parent) data part.
|String
parent_uuid
|The UUID of the source (parent) data part.
|UUID
parent_part_type
|The source (parent) data part storing format.
|String
active
|Flag that indicates whether the data part is active
|UInt8
marks
|The number of marks.
|UInt64
rows
|The number of rows.
|UInt64
bytes_on_disk
|Total size of all the data part files in bytes.
|UInt64
data_compressed_bytes
|Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
|UInt64
data_uncompressed_bytes
|Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
|UInt64
marks_bytes
|The size of the file with marks.
|UInt64
parent_marks
|The number of marks in the source (parent) part.
|UInt64
parent_rows
|The number of rows in the source (parent) part.
|UInt64
parent_bytes_on_disk
|Total size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes.
|UInt64
parent_data_compressed_bytes
|Total size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
parent_data_uncompressed_bytes
|Total size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
parent_marks_bytes
|The size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part.
|UInt64
modification_time
|The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.
|DateTime
remove_time
|The time when the data part became inactive.
|DateTime
refcount
|The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.
|UInt32
min_date
|The minimum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key.
|Date
max_date
|The maximum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key.
|Date
min_time
|The minimum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key.
|DateTime
max_time
|The maximum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key.
|DateTime
partition_id
|ID of the partition.
|String
min_block_number
|The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
|Int64
max_block_number
|The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
|Int64
level
|Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.
|UInt32
data_version
|Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version).
|UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory
|The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.
|UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated
|The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.
|UInt64
database
|Name of the database.
|String
table
|Name of the table.
|String
engine
|Name of the table engine without parameters.
|String
disk_name
|Name of a disk that stores the data part.
|String
path
|Absolute path to the folder with data part files.
|String
column
|Name of the column.
|String
type
|Column type.
|String
column_position
|Ordinal position of a column in a table starting with 1.
|UInt64
default_kind
|Expression type (DEFAULT, MATERIALIZED, ALIAS) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.
|String
default_expression
|Expression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.
|String
column_bytes_on_disk
|Total size of the column in bytes.
|UInt64
column_data_compressed_bytes
|Total size of compressed data in the column, in bytes.
|UInt64
column_data_uncompressed_bytes
|Total size of the decompressed data in the column, in bytes.
|UInt64
column_marks_bytes
|The size of the column with marks, in bytes.
|UInt64
column_modification_time
|The last time the column was modified.
|Nullable(DateTime)
bytes
|Alias for bytes_on_disk
|UInt64
marks_size
|Alias for marks_bytes
|UInt64
part_name
|Alias for name
|String