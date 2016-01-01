Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

system.projection_parts_columns

This table contains information about columns in projection parts for tables of the MergeTree family.

Columns

ColumnDescriptionType
partitionThe partition name.String
nameName of the data part.String
part_typeThe data part storing format.String
parent_nameThe name of the source (parent) data part.String
parent_uuidThe UUID of the source (parent) data part.UUID
parent_part_typeThe source (parent) data part storing format.String
activeFlag that indicates whether the data part is activeUInt8
marksThe number of marks.UInt64
rowsThe number of rows.UInt64
bytes_on_diskTotal size of all the data part files in bytes.UInt64
data_compressed_bytesTotal size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.UInt64
data_uncompressed_bytesTotal size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.UInt64
marks_bytesThe size of the file with marks.UInt64
parent_marksThe number of marks in the source (parent) part.UInt64
parent_rowsThe number of rows in the source (parent) part.UInt64
parent_bytes_on_diskTotal size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes.UInt64
parent_data_compressed_bytesTotal size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
parent_data_uncompressed_bytesTotal size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
parent_marks_bytesThe size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part.UInt64
modification_timeThe time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.DateTime
remove_timeThe time when the data part became inactive.DateTime
refcountThe number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.UInt32
min_dateThe minimum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key.Date
max_dateThe maximum value for the Date column if that is included in the partition key.Date
min_timeThe minimum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key.DateTime
max_timeThe maximum value for the DateTime column if that is included in the partition key.DateTime
partition_idID of the partition.String
min_block_numberThe minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.Int64
max_block_numberThe maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.Int64
levelDepth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.UInt32
data_versionNumber that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version).UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memoryThe amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.UInt64
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocatedThe amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.UInt64
databaseName of the database.String
tableName of the table.String
engineName of the table engine without parameters.String
disk_nameName of a disk that stores the data part.String
pathAbsolute path to the folder with data part files.String
columnName of the column.String
typeColumn type.String
column_positionOrdinal position of a column in a table starting with 1.UInt64
default_kindExpression type (DEFAULT, MATERIALIZED, ALIAS) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.String
default_expressionExpression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.String
column_bytes_on_diskTotal size of the column in bytes.UInt64
column_data_compressed_bytesTotal size of compressed data in the column, in bytes.UInt64
column_data_uncompressed_bytesTotal size of the decompressed data in the column, in bytes.UInt64
column_marks_bytesThe size of the column with marks, in bytes.UInt64
column_modification_timeThe last time the column was modified.Nullable(DateTime)
bytesAlias for bytes_on_diskUInt64
marks_sizeAlias for marks_bytesUInt64
part_nameAlias for nameString