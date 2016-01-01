system.projection_parts

partition The partition name. String

name Name of the data part. String

part_type The data part storing format. Possible Values: Wide (a file per column) and Compact (a single file for all columns). String

parent_name The name of the source (parent) data part. String

parent_uuid The UUID of the source (parent) data part. UUID

parent_part_type The source (parent) data part storing format. String

active Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's about to be deleted. Inactive data parts appear after merging and mutating operations. UInt8

marks The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity). UInt64

rows The number of rows. UInt64

bytes_on_disk Total size of all the data part files in bytes. UInt64

data_compressed_bytes Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included. UInt64

data_uncompressed_bytes Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included. UInt64

marks_bytes The size of the file with marks. UInt64

parent_marks The number of marks in the source (parent) part. UInt64

parent_rows The number of rows in the source (parent) part. UInt64

parent_bytes_on_disk Total size of all the source (parent) data part files in bytes. UInt64

parent_data_compressed_bytes Total size of compressed data in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

parent_data_uncompressed_bytes Total size of uncompressed data in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

parent_marks_bytes The size of the file with marks in the source (parent) data part. UInt64

modification_time The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation. DateTime

remove_time The time when the data part became inactive. DateTime

refcount The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges. UInt32

min_date The minimum value of the date key in the data part. Date

max_date The maximum value of the date key in the data part. Date

min_time The minimum value of the date and time key in the data part. DateTime

max_time The maximum value of the date and time key in the data part. DateTime

partition_id ID of the partition. String

min_block_number The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging. Int64

max_block_number The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging. Int64

level Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts. UInt32

data_version Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version). UInt64

primary_key_bytes_in_memory The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values. UInt64

primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values. UInt64

is_frozen Flag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist. UInt8

database Name of the database. String

table Name of the table. String

engine Name of the table engine without parameters. String

disk_name Name of a disk that stores the data part. String

path Absolute path to the folder with data part files. String

hash_of_all_files sipHash128 of compressed files. String

hash_of_uncompressed_files sipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.). String

uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_files sipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed. String

delete_ttl_info_min The minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule. DateTime

delete_ttl_info_max The maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule. DateTime

move_ttl_info.expression Array of expressions. Each expression defines a TTL MOVE rule. Array(String)

move_ttl_info.min Array of date and time values. Each element describes the minimum key value for a TTL MOVE rule. Array(DateTime)

move_ttl_info.max Array of date and time values. Each element describes the maximum key value for a TTL MOVE rule. Array(DateTime)

default_compression_codec The name of the codec used to compress this data part (in case when there is no explicit codec for columns). String

recompression_ttl_info.expression The TTL expression. Array(String)

recompression_ttl_info.min The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

recompression_ttl_info.max The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

group_by_ttl_info.expression The TTL expression. Array(String)

group_by_ttl_info.min The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

group_by_ttl_info.max The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

rows_where_ttl_info.expression The TTL expression. Array(String)

rows_where_ttl_info.min The minimum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have at least one row with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

rows_where_ttl_info.max The maximum value of the calculated TTL expression within this part. Used to understand whether we have all rows with expired TTL. Array(DateTime)

is_broken Whether projection part is broken UInt8

exception_code Exception message explaining broken state of the projection part Int32

exception Exception code explaining broken state of the projection part String

bytes Alias for bytes_on_disk UInt64

marks_size Alias for marks_bytes UInt64