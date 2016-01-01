processors_profile_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
This table contains profiling on processors level (that you can find in
EXPLAIN PIPELINE).
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — The date when the event happened.
event_time(DateTime) — The date and time when the event happened.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — The date and time with microseconds precision when the event happened.
id(UInt64) — ID of processor
parent_ids(Array(UInt64)) — Parent processors IDs
plan_step(UInt64) — ID of the query plan step which created this processor. The value is zero if the processor was not added from any step.
plan_group(UInt64) — Group of the processor if it was created by query plan step. A group is a logical partitioning of processors added from the same query plan step. Group is used only for beautifying the result of EXPLAIN PIPELINE result.
initial_query_id(String) — ID of the initial query (for distributed query execution).
query_id(String) — ID of the query
name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the processor.
elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was executed.
input_wait_elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting for data (from other processor).
output_wait_elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting because output port was full.
input_rows(UInt64) — The number of rows consumed by processor.
input_bytes(UInt64) — The number of bytes consumed by processor.
output_rows(UInt64) — The number of rows generated by processor.
output_bytes(UInt64) — The number of bytes generated by processor. Example
Query:
Result:
Here you can see:
ExpressionTransformwas executing
sleep(1)function, so it
workwill takes 1e6, and so
elapsed_us> 1e6.
SourceFromSingleChunkneed to wait, because
ExpressionTransformdoes not accept any data during execution of
sleep(1), so it will be in
PortFullstate for 1e6 us, and so
output_wait_elapsed_us> 1e6.
LimitsCheckingTransform/
NullSource/
LazyOutputFormatneed to wait until
ExpressionTransformwill execute
sleep(1)to process the result, so
input_wait_elapsed_us> 1e6.
