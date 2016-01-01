Contains information about parts of MergeTree tables.

Each row describes one data part.

Columns:

name ( String ) – Name of the data part. The part naming structure can be used to determine many aspects of the data, ingest, and merge patterns. The part naming format is the following:

partition ( String ) – The partition name. To learn what a partition is, see the description of the ALTER query.

uuid (UUID) - The UUID of data part.

part_type (String) — The data part storing format. Possible Values: Wide — Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem.

— Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem. Compact — All columns are stored in one file in a filesystem. Data storing format is controlled by the min_bytes_for_wide_part and min_rows_for_wide_part settings of the MergeTree table.

active (UInt8) – Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's deleted. Inactive data parts remain after merging.

marks (UInt64) – The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).

rows (UInt64) – The number of rows.

bytes_on_disk (UInt64) – Total size of all the data part files in bytes.

data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

primary_key_size (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values in the primary.idx/cidx file on disk.

marks_bytes (UInt64) – The size of the file with marks.

secondary_indices_compressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of compressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

secondary_indices_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

secondary_indices_marks_bytes (UInt64) – The size of the file with marks for secondary indices.

modification_time (DateTime) – The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.

remove_time (DateTime) – The time when the data part became inactive.

refcount (UInt32) – The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.

min_date (Date) – The minimum value of the date key in the data part.

max_date (Date) – The maximum value of the date key in the data part.

min_time (DateTime) – The minimum value of the date and time key in the data part.

max_time (DateTime) – The maximum value of the date and time key in the data part.

partition_id (String) – ID of the partition.

min_block_number (UInt64) – The minimum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.

max_block_number (UInt64) – The maximum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.

level (UInt32) – Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.

data_version (UInt64) – Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version ).

primary_key_bytes_in_memory (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.

primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.

is_frozen (UInt8) – Flag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist. For more details, see FREEZE PARTITION

database (String) – Name of the database.

table (String) – Name of the table.

engine (String) – Name of the table engine without parameters.

path (String) – Absolute path to the folder with data part files.

disk_name (String) – Name of a disk that stores the data part.

hash_of_all_files (String) – sipHash128 of compressed files.

hash_of_uncompressed_files (String) – sipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.).

uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_files (String) – sipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed.

delete_ttl_info_min (DateTime) — The minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.

delete_ttl_info_max (DateTime) — The maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.