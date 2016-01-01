parts
Contains information about parts of MergeTree tables.
Each row describes one data part.
Columns:
-
partition(String) – The partition name. To learn what a partition is, see the description of the ALTER query.
Formats:
YYYYMMfor automatic partitioning by month.
any_stringwhen partitioning manually.
-
-
name(String) – Name of the data part. The part naming structure can be used to determine many aspects of the data, ingest, and merge patterns. The part naming format is the following:
- Definitions:
partition_id- identifies the partition key
minimum_block_number- identifies the minimum block number in the part. ClickHouse always merges continuous blocks
maximum_block_number- identifies the maximum block number in the part
level- incremented by one with each additional merge on the part. A level of 0 indicates this is a new part that has not been merged. It is important to remember that all parts in ClickHouse are always immutable
data_version- optional value, incremented when a part is mutated (again, mutated data is always only written to a new part, since parts are immutable)
-
-
uuid(UUID) - The UUID of data part.
-
part_type(String) — The data part storing format.
Possible Values:
Wide— Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem.
Compact— All columns are stored in one file in a filesystem.
Data storing format is controlled by the
min_bytes_for_wide_partand
min_rows_for_wide_partsettings of the MergeTree table.
-
-
active(UInt8) – Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's deleted. Inactive data parts remain after merging.
-
marks(UInt64) – The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply
marksby the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).
-
rows(UInt64) – The number of rows.
-
bytes_on_disk(UInt64) – Total size of all the data part files in bytes.
-
data_compressed_bytes(UInt64) – Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
-
data_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
-
primary_key_size(UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values in the primary.idx/cidx file on disk.
-
marks_bytes(UInt64) – The size of the file with marks.
-
secondary_indices_compressed_bytes(UInt64) – Total size of compressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
-
secondary_indices_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
-
secondary_indices_marks_bytes(UInt64) – The size of the file with marks for secondary indices.
-
modification_time(DateTime) – The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.
-
remove_time(DateTime) – The time when the data part became inactive.
-
refcount(UInt32) – The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.
-
min_date(Date) – The minimum value of the date key in the data part.
-
max_date(Date) – The maximum value of the date key in the data part.
-
min_time(DateTime) – The minimum value of the date and time key in the data part.
-
max_time(DateTime) – The maximum value of the date and time key in the data part.
-
partition_id(String) – ID of the partition.
-
min_block_number(UInt64) – The minimum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.
-
max_block_number(UInt64) – The maximum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.
-
level(UInt32) – Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.
-
data_version(UInt64) – Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than
data_version).
-
primary_key_bytes_in_memory(UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.
-
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated(UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.
-
is_frozen(UInt8) – Flag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist. For more details, see FREEZE PARTITION
-
database(String) – Name of the database.
-
table(String) – Name of the table.
-
engine(String) – Name of the table engine without parameters.
-
path(String) – Absolute path to the folder with data part files.
-
disk_name(String) – Name of a disk that stores the data part.
-
hash_of_all_files(String) – sipHash128 of compressed files.
-
hash_of_uncompressed_files(String) – sipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.).
-
uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_files(String) – sipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed.
-
delete_ttl_info_min(DateTime) — The minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.
-
delete_ttl_info_max(DateTime) — The maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.
-
move_ttl_info.expression(Array(String)) — Array of expressions. Each expression defines a TTL MOVE rule.
The
move_ttl_info.expression array is kept mostly for backward compatibility, now the simplest way to check
TTL MOVE rule is to use the
move_ttl_info.min and
move_ttl_info.max fields.
-
move_ttl_info.min(Array(DateTime)) — Array of date and time values. Each element describes the minimum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.
-
move_ttl_info.max(Array(DateTime)) — Array of date and time values. Each element describes the maximum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.
-
bytes(UInt64) – Alias for
bytes_on_disk.
-
marks_size(UInt64) – Alias for
marks_bytes.
