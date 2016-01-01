Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

parts

Contains information about parts of MergeTree tables.

Each row describes one data part.

Columns:

  • partition (String) – The partition name. To learn what a partition is, see the description of the ALTER query.

    Formats:

    • YYYYMM for automatic partitioning by month.
    • any_string when partitioning manually.

  • name (String) – Name of the data part. The part naming structure can be used to determine many aspects of the data, ingest, and merge patterns. The part naming format is the following:

  • Definitions:
    • partition_id - identifies the partition key
    • minimum_block_number - identifies the minimum block number in the part. ClickHouse always merges continuous blocks
    • maximum_block_number - identifies the maximum block number in the part
    • level - incremented by one with each additional merge on the part. A level of 0 indicates this is a new part that has not been merged. It is important to remember that all parts in ClickHouse are always immutable
    • data_version - optional value, incremented when a part is mutated (again, mutated data is always only written to a new part, since parts are immutable)

  • uuid (UUID) - The UUID of data part.

  • part_type (String) — The data part storing format.

    Possible Values:

    • Wide — Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem.
    • Compact — All columns are stored in one file in a filesystem.

    Data storing format is controlled by the min_bytes_for_wide_part and min_rows_for_wide_part settings of the MergeTree table.

  • active (UInt8) – Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it's used in a table. Otherwise, it's deleted. Inactive data parts remain after merging.

  • marks (UInt64) – The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).

  • rows (UInt64) – The number of rows.

  • bytes_on_disk (UInt64) – Total size of all the data part files in bytes.

  • data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

  • data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

  • primary_key_size (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values in the primary.idx/cidx file on disk.

  • marks_bytes (UInt64) – The size of the file with marks.

  • secondary_indices_compressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of compressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

  • secondary_indices_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) – Total size of uncompressed data for secondary indices in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

  • secondary_indices_marks_bytes (UInt64) – The size of the file with marks for secondary indices.

  • modification_time (DateTime) – The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.

  • remove_time (DateTime) – The time when the data part became inactive.

  • refcount (UInt32) – The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.

  • min_date (Date) – The minimum value of the date key in the data part.

  • max_date (Date) – The maximum value of the date key in the data part.

  • min_time (DateTime) – The minimum value of the date and time key in the data part.

  • max_time(DateTime) – The maximum value of the date and time key in the data part.

  • partition_id (String) – ID of the partition.

  • min_block_number (UInt64) – The minimum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.

  • max_block_number (UInt64) – The maximum data block number that makes up the current part after merging.

  • level (UInt32) – Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.

  • data_version (UInt64) – Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version).

  • primary_key_bytes_in_memory (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.

  • primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated (UInt64) – The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.

  • is_frozen (UInt8) – Flag that shows that a partition data backup exists. 1, the backup exists. 0, the backup does not exist. For more details, see FREEZE PARTITION

  • database (String) – Name of the database.

  • table (String) – Name of the table.

  • engine (String) – Name of the table engine without parameters.

  • path (String) – Absolute path to the folder with data part files.

  • disk_name (String) – Name of a disk that stores the data part.

  • hash_of_all_files (String) – sipHash128 of compressed files.

  • hash_of_uncompressed_files (String) – sipHash128 of uncompressed files (files with marks, index file etc.).

  • uncompressed_hash_of_compressed_files (String) – sipHash128 of data in the compressed files as if they were uncompressed.

  • delete_ttl_info_min (DateTime) — The minimum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.

  • delete_ttl_info_max (DateTime) — The maximum value of the date and time key for TTL DELETE rule.

  • move_ttl_info.expression (Array(String)) — Array of expressions. Each expression defines a TTL MOVE rule.

Note

The move_ttl_info.expression array is kept mostly for backward compatibility, now the simplest way to check TTL MOVE rule is to use the move_ttl_info.min and move_ttl_info.max fields.

  • move_ttl_info.min (Array(DateTime)) — Array of date and time values. Each element describes the minimum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.

  • move_ttl_info.max (Array(DateTime)) — Array of date and time values. Each element describes the maximum key value for a TTL MOVE rule.

  • bytes (UInt64) – Alias for bytes_on_disk.

  • marks_size (UInt64) – Alias for marks_bytes.

Example

See Also