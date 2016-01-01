system.part_moves_between_shards
Description
Contains information about parts which are currently in a process of moving between shards and their progress.
Columns
database(String) — The name of the database where move is performed.
table(String) — The name of the table where move is performed.
task_name(String) — The name of the moving task.
task_uuid(UUID) — The identifier of the moving task.
create_time(DateTime) — The time when the task was created.
part_name(String) — The name of the part which is in a process of moving.
part_uuid(UUID) — The UUID of the part which is in a process of moving.
to_shard(String) — The name of the destination shard.
dst_part_name(String) — The result part name.
update_time(DateTime) — The last time update was performed.
state(String) — The current state of the move.
rollback(UInt8) — The flag which indicated whether the operation was rolled back.
num_tries(UInt32) — The number of tries to complete the operation.
last_exception(String) — The last exception name if any.