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system.part_moves_between_shards

Description

Contains information about parts which are currently in a process of moving between shards and their progress.

Columns

  • database (String) — The name of the database where move is performed.
  • table (String) — The name of the table where move is performed.
  • task_name (String) — The name of the moving task.
  • task_uuid (UUID) — The identifier of the moving task.
  • create_time (DateTime) — The time when the task was created.
  • part_name (String) — The name of the part which is in a process of moving.
  • part_uuid (UUID) — The UUID of the part which is in a process of moving.
  • to_shard (String) — The name of the destination shard.
  • dst_part_name (String) — The result part name.
  • update_time (DateTime) — The last time update was performed.
  • state (String) — The current state of the move.
  • rollback (UInt8) — The flag which indicated whether the operation was rolled back.
  • num_tries (UInt32) — The number of tries to complete the operation.
  • last_exception (String) — The last exception name if any.