part_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

The system.part_log table is created only if the part_log server setting is specified.

This table contains information about events that occurred with data parts in the MergeTree family tables, such as adding or merging data.

The system.part_log table contains the following columns:

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query. query_id (String) — Identifier of the INSERT query that created this data part.

(String) — Identifier of the query that created this data part. event_type (Enum8) — Type of the event that occurred with the data part. Can have one of the following values: NewPart — Inserting of a new data part. MergePartsStart — Merging of data parts has started. MergeParts — Merging of data parts has finished. DownloadPart — Downloading a data part. RemovePart — Removing or detaching a data part using DETACH PARTITION. MutatePartStart — Mutating of a data part has started. MutatePart — Mutating of a data part has finished. MovePart — Moving the data part from the one disk to another one.

(Enum8) — Type of the event that occurred with the data part. Can have one of the following values: merge_reason (Enum8) — The reason for the event with type MERGE_PARTS . Can have one of the following values: NotAMerge — The current event has the type other than MERGE_PARTS . RegularMerge — Some regular merge. TTLDeleteMerge — Cleaning up expired data. TTLRecompressMerge — Recompressing data part with the.

(Enum8) — The reason for the event with type . Can have one of the following values: merge_algorithm (Enum8) — Merge algorithm for the event with type MERGE_PARTS . Can have one of the following values: Undecided Horizontal Vertical

(Enum8) — Merge algorithm for the event with type . Can have one of the following values: event_date (Date) — Event date.

(Date) — Event date. event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

(DateTime) — Event time. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds precision.

(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds precision. duration_ms (UInt64) — Duration.

(UInt64) — Duration. database (String) — Name of the database the data part is in.

(String) — Name of the database the data part is in. table (String) — Name of the table the data part is in.

(String) — Name of the table the data part is in. part_name (String) — Name of the data part.

(String) — Name of the data part. partition_id (String) — ID of the partition that the data part was inserted to. The column takes the all value if the partitioning is by tuple() .

(String) — ID of the partition that the data part was inserted to. The column takes the value if the partitioning is by . path_on_disk (String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files.

(String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files. rows (UInt64) — The number of rows in the data part.

(UInt64) — The number of rows in the data part. size_in_bytes (UInt64) — Size of the data part in bytes.

(UInt64) — Size of the data part in bytes. merged_from (Array(String)) — An array of names of the parts which the current part was made up from (after the merge).

(Array(String)) — An array of names of the parts which the current part was made up from (after the merge). bytes_uncompressed (UInt64) — Size of uncompressed bytes.

(UInt64) — Size of uncompressed bytes. read_rows (UInt64) — The number of rows was read during the merge.

(UInt64) — The number of rows was read during the merge. read_bytes (UInt64) — The number of bytes was read during the merge.

(UInt64) — The number of bytes was read during the merge. peak_memory_usage (Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread.

(Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread. error (UInt16) — The code number of the occurred error.

(UInt16) — The code number of the occurred error. exception (String) — Text message of the occurred error.

The system.part_log table is created after the first inserting data to the MergeTree table.

