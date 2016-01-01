part_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
The
system.part_log table is created only if the part_log server setting is specified.
This table contains information about events that occurred with data parts in the MergeTree family tables, such as adding or merging data.
The
system.part_log table contains the following columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
query_id(String) — Identifier of the
INSERTquery that created this data part.
event_type(Enum8) — Type of the event that occurred with the data part. Can have one of the following values:
NewPart— Inserting of a new data part.
MergePartsStart— Merging of data parts has started.
MergeParts— Merging of data parts has finished.
DownloadPart— Downloading a data part.
RemovePart— Removing or detaching a data part using DETACH PARTITION.
MutatePartStart— Mutating of a data part has started.
MutatePart— Mutating of a data part has finished.
MovePart— Moving the data part from the one disk to another one.
-
merge_reason(Enum8) — The reason for the event with type
MERGE_PARTS. Can have one of the following values:
NotAMerge— The current event has the type other than
MERGE_PARTS.
RegularMerge— Some regular merge.
TTLDeleteMerge— Cleaning up expired data.
TTLRecompressMerge— Recompressing data part with the.
-
merge_algorithm(Enum8) — Merge algorithm for the event with type
MERGE_PARTS. Can have one of the following values:
Undecided
Horizontal
Vertical
-
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds precision.
duration_ms(UInt64) — Duration.
database(String) — Name of the database the data part is in.
table(String) — Name of the table the data part is in.
part_name(String) — Name of the data part.
partition_id(String) — ID of the partition that the data part was inserted to. The column takes the
allvalue if the partitioning is by
tuple().
path_on_disk(String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files.
rows(UInt64) — The number of rows in the data part.
size_in_bytes(UInt64) — Size of the data part in bytes.
merged_from(Array(String)) — An array of names of the parts which the current part was made up from (after the merge).
bytes_uncompressed(UInt64) — Size of uncompressed bytes.
read_rows(UInt64) — The number of rows was read during the merge.
read_bytes(UInt64) — The number of bytes was read during the merge.
peak_memory_usage(Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread.
error(UInt16) — The code number of the occurred error.
exception(String) — Text message of the occurred error.
The
system.part_log table is created after the first inserting data to the
MergeTree table.
Example