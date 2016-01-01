opentelemetry_span_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about trace spans for executed queries.
Columns:
trace_id(UUID) — ID of the trace for executed query.
span_id(UInt64) — ID of the
trace span.
parent_span_id(UInt64) — ID of the parent
trace span.
operation_name(String) — The name of the operation.
kind(Enum8) — The SpanKind of the span.
INTERNAL— Indicates that the span represents an internal operation within an application.
SERVER— Indicates that the span covers server-side handling of a synchronous RPC or other remote request.
CLIENT— Indicates that the span describes a request to some remote service.
PRODUCER— Indicates that the span describes the initiators of an asynchronous request. This parent span will often end before the corresponding child CONSUMER span, possibly even before the child span starts.
CONSUMER- Indicates that the span describes a child of an asynchronous PRODUCER request.
start_time_us(UInt64) — The start time of the
trace span(in microseconds).
finish_time_us(UInt64) — The finish time of the
trace span(in microseconds).
finish_date(Date) — The finish date of the
trace span.
attribute.names(Array(String)) — Attribute names depending on the
trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.
attribute.values(Array(String)) — Attribute values depending on the
trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the
OpenTelemetrystandard.
