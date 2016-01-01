Skip to main content
opentelemetry_span_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about trace spans for executed queries.

Columns:

  • trace_id (UUID) — ID of the trace for executed query.
  • span_id (UInt64) — ID of the trace span.
  • parent_span_id (UInt64) — ID of the parent trace span.
  • operation_name (String) — The name of the operation.
  • kind (Enum8) — The SpanKind of the span.
    • INTERNAL — Indicates that the span represents an internal operation within an application.
    • SERVER — Indicates that the span covers server-side handling of a synchronous RPC or other remote request.
    • CLIENT — Indicates that the span describes a request to some remote service.
    • PRODUCER — Indicates that the span describes the initiators of an asynchronous request. This parent span will often end before the corresponding child CONSUMER span, possibly even before the child span starts.
    • CONSUMER - Indicates that the span describes a child of an asynchronous PRODUCER request.
  • start_time_us (UInt64) — The start time of the trace span (in microseconds).
  • finish_time_us (UInt64) — The finish time of the trace span (in microseconds).
  • finish_date (Date) — The finish date of the trace span.
  • attribute.names (Array(String)) — Attribute names depending on the trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.
  • attribute.values (Array(String)) — Attribute values depending on the trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.

Example

Query:

Result:

