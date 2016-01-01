moves
The table contains information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database.
table(String) — Name of the table containing moving data part.
elapsed(Float64) — Time elapsed (in seconds) since data part movement started.
target_disk_name(String) — Name of disk to which the data part is moving.
target_disk_path(String) — Path to the mount point of the disk in the file system.
part_name(String) — Name of the data part being moved.
part_size(UInt64) — Data part size.
thread_id(UInt64) — Identifier of a thread performing the movement.
