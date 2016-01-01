merges
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about merges and part mutations currently in process for tables in the MergeTree family.
Columns:
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
elapsed(Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.
progress(Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
num_parts(UInt64) — The number of pieces to be merged.
result_part_name(String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of merging.
is_mutation(UInt8) — 1 if this process is a part mutation.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — The total size of the compressed data in the merged chunks.
total_size_marks(UInt64) — The total number of marks in the merged parts.
bytes_read_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes read, uncompressed.
rows_read(UInt64) — Number of rows read.
bytes_written_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes written, uncompressed.
rows_written(UInt64) — Number of rows written.
memory_usage(UInt64) — Memory consumption of the merge process.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread ID of the merge process.
merge_type— The type of current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.
merge_algorithm— The algorithm used in current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.