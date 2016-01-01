merge_tree_settings

Contains information about settings for MergeTree tables.

Columns:

(String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value). is_obsolete (UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.

(UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete. tier (Enum8) — Support level for this feature. ClickHouse features are organized in tiers, varying depending on the current status of their development and the expectations one might have when using them. Values: 'Production' — The feature is stable, safe to use and does not have issues interacting with other production features. . 'Beta' — The feature is stable and safe. The outcome of using it together with other features is unknown and correctness is not guaranteed. Testing and reports are welcome. 'Experimental' — The feature is under development. Only intended for developers and ClickHouse enthusiasts. The feature might or might not work and could be removed at any time. 'Obsolete' — No longer supported. Either it is already removed or it will be removed in future releases.

