merge_tree_settings

Contains information about settings for MergeTree tables.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Setting name.
  • value (String) — Setting value.
  • changed (UInt8) — Whether the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
  • description (String) — Setting description.
  • min (Nullable(String)) — Minimum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no minimum value, contains NULL.
  • max (Nullable(String)) — Maximum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no maximum value, contains NULL.
  • readonly (UInt8) — Shows whether the current user can change the setting:
    • 0 — Current user can change the setting.
    • 1 — Current user can't change the setting.
  • type (String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value).
  • is_obsolete (UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.
  • tier (Enum8) — Support level for this feature. ClickHouse features are organized in tiers, varying depending on the current status of their development and the expectations one might have when using them. Values:
    • 'Production' — The feature is stable, safe to use and does not have issues interacting with other production features. .
    • 'Beta' — The feature is stable and safe. The outcome of using it together with other features is unknown and correctness is not guaranteed. Testing and reports are welcome.
    • 'Experimental' — The feature is under development. Only intended for developers and ClickHouse enthusiasts. The feature might or might not work and could be removed at any time.
    • 'Obsolete' — No longer supported. Either it is already removed or it will be removed in future releases.

Example