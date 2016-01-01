ClickHouse Cloud only
system.masking_policies
Contains information about all masking policies defined in the system.
Columns:
name(String) — Name of a masking policy. The full name format is
short_name ON database.table.
short_name(String) — Short name of a masking policy. For example, if the full name is
mask_email ON mydb.mytable, the short name is
mask_email.
database(String) — Database name.
table(String) — Table name.
id(UUID) — Masking policy ID.
storage(String) — Name of the directory where the masking policy is stored.
update_assignments(Nullable(String)) — UPDATE assignments that define how data should be masked. For example:
email = '***masked***', phone = '***-***-****'.
where_condition(Nullable(String)) — Optional WHERE condition that specifies when the masking should be applied.
priority(Int64) — Priority for applying multiple masking policies. Higher priority policies are applied first. Default is 0.
apply_to_all(UInt8) — Shows whether the masking policy applies to all roles and/or users. 1 if true, 0 otherwise.
apply_to_list(Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the masking policy is applied.
apply_to_except(Array(String)) — The masking policy is applied to all roles and/or users except the listed ones. Only populated when
apply_to_allis 1.