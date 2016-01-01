Skip to main content
system.masking_policies

Contains information about all masking policies defined in the system.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Name of a masking policy. The full name format is short_name ON database.table.
  • short_name (String) — Short name of a masking policy. For example, if the full name is mask_email ON mydb.mytable, the short name is mask_email.
  • database (String) — Database name.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • id (UUID) — Masking policy ID.
  • storage (String) — Name of the directory where the masking policy is stored.
  • update_assignments (Nullable(String)) — UPDATE assignments that define how data should be masked. For example: email = '***masked***', phone = '***-***-****'.
  • where_condition (Nullable(String)) — Optional WHERE condition that specifies when the masking should be applied.
  • priority (Int64) — Priority for applying multiple masking policies. Higher priority policies are applied first. Default is 0.
  • apply_to_all (UInt8) — Shows whether the masking policy applies to all roles and/or users. 1 if true, 0 otherwise.
  • apply_to_list (Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the masking policy is applied.
  • apply_to_except (Array(String)) — The masking policy is applied to all roles and/or users except the listed ones. Only populated when apply_to_all is 1.