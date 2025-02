licenses

Contains licenses of third-party libraries that are located in the contrib directory of ClickHouse sources.

Columns:

library_name (String) — Name of the library, which is license connected with.

license_type (String) — License type — e.g. Apache, MIT.

license_path (String) — Path to the file with the license text.

license_text (String) — License text.

Example