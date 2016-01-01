latency_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains history of all latency buckets, periodically flushed to disk.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
Example
See also
- latency_log_setting - Enabling and disabling the setting.
- latency_buckets - Latency log buckets bounds.
- Monitoring - Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.