latency_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains history of all latency buckets, periodically flushed to disk.

Columns:

  • hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
  • event_date (Date) — Event date.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Event time.
  • event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.

Example

See also