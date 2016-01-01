jemalloc_bins
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about memory allocations done via jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas. These statistics might not be absolutely accurate because of thread local caching in jemalloc.
Columns:
index(UInt64) — Index of the bin ordered by size
large(Bool) — True for large allocations and False for small
size(UInt64) — Size of allocations in this bin
allocations(UInt64) — Number of allocations
deallocations(UInt64) — Number of deallocations
Example
Find the sizes of allocations that contributed the most to the current overall memory usage.