system.instrumentation

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains the instrumentation points using LLVM's XRay feature.

Columns:

Example

SELECT * FROM system.instrumentation FORMAT Vertical;

Row 1:
──────
id:            0
function_id:   231280
function_name: QueryMetricLog::startQuery
handler:       log
entry_type:    Entry
symbol:        DB::QueryMetricLog::startQuery(std::__1::basic_string<char, std::__1::char_traits<char>, std::__1::allocator<char>> const&, std::__1::chrono::time_point<std::__1::chrono::system_clock, std::__1::chrono::duration<long long, std::__1::ratio<1l, 1000000l>>>, unsigned long)
parameters:    ['test']

Row 2:
──────
id:            1
function_id:   231280
function_name: QueryMetricLog::startQuery
handler:       profile
entry_type:    EntryAndExit
symbol:        DB::QueryMetricLog::startQuery(std::__1::basic_string<char, std::__1::char_traits<char>, std::__1::allocator<char>> const&, std::__1::chrono::time_point<std::__1::chrono::system_clock, std::__1::chrono::duration<long long, std::__1::ratio<1l, 1000000l>>>, unsigned long)
parameters:    []

Row 3:
──────
id:            2
function_id:   231280
function_name: QueryMetricLog::startQuery
handler:       sleep
entry_type:    Exit
symbol:        DB::QueryMetricLog::startQuery(std::__1::basic_string<char, std::__1::char_traits<char>, std::__1::allocator<char>> const&, std::__1::chrono::time_point<std::__1::chrono::system_clock, std::__1::chrono::duration<long long, std::__1::ratio<1l, 1000000l>>>, unsigned long)
parameters:    [0.3]

3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.302 sec.

