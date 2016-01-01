system.instrumentation
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains the instrumentation points using LLVM's XRay feature.
Columns:
id(UInt32) — ID of the instrumentation point.
function_id(Int32) — ID assigned to the function in the
xray_instr_mapsection of the ELF binary.
function_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name used to instrument the function.
handler(LowCardinality(String)) — Handler type.
entry_type(Enum('Entry' = 0, 'Exit' = 1, 'EntryAndExit' = 2)) — Entry type:
Entry,
Exitor
EntryAndExit.
symbol(LowCardinality(String)) — Complete and demangled symbol.
parameters(Array(Dynamic)) — Parameters for the handler call.
Example
See also
- SYSTEM INSTRUMENT — Add or remove instrumentation points.
- system.trace_log — Inspect profiling log.
- system.symbols — Inspect symbols to add instrumentation points.