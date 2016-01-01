Note

Name Type Description event_date Date Date of the log entry. event_time DateTime Timestamp of the event. query_id String Query ID that triggered the metadata read. content_type Enum8 Type of metadata content (see below). table_path String Path to the Iceberg table. file_path String Path to the root metadata JSON file, Avro manifest list, or manifest file. content String Content in JSON format (raw metadata from .json, Avro metadata, or Avro entry). row_in_file Nullable(UInt64) Row number in the file, if applicable. Present for ManifestListEntry and ManifestFileEntry content types.

None : No content.

: No content. Metadata : Root metadata file.

: Root metadata file. ManifestListMetadata : Manifest list metadata.

: Manifest list metadata. ManifestListEntry : Entry in a manifest list.

: Entry in a manifest list. ManifestFileMetadata : Manifest file metadata.

: Manifest file metadata. ManifestFileEntry : Entry in a manifest file.

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

You can control which metadata events are logged using the iceberg_metadata_log_level setting.

To log all metadata used in the current query:

SELECT * FROM my_iceberg_table SETTINGS iceberg_metadata_log_level = 'manifest_file_entry'; SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS iceberg_metadata_log; SELECT content_type, file_path, row_in_file FROM system.iceberg_metadata_log WHERE query_id = '{previous_query_id}';

To log only the root metadata JSON file used in the current query:

SELECT * FROM my_iceberg_table SETTINGS iceberg_metadata_log_level = 'metadata'; SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS iceberg_metadata_log; SELECT content_type, file_path, row_in_file FROM system.iceberg_metadata_log WHERE query_id = '{previous_query_id}';

See more information in the description of the iceberg_metadata_log_level setting.