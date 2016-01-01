system.iceberg_metadata_log
The
system.iceberg_metadata_log table records metadata access and parsing events for Iceberg tables read by ClickHouse. It provides detailed information about each metadata file or entry processed, which is useful for debugging, auditing, and understanding Iceberg table structure evolution.
Purpose
This table logs every metadata file and entry read from Iceberg tables, including root metadata files, manifest lists, and manifest entries. It helps users trace how ClickHouse interprets Iceberg table metadata and diagnose issues related to schema evolution, file resolution, or query planning.
This table is primarily intended for debugging purposes.
Columns
|Name
|Type
|Description
event_date
|Date
|Date of the log entry.
event_time
|DateTime
|Timestamp of the event.
query_id
|String
|Query ID that triggered the metadata read.
content_type
|Enum8
|Type of metadata content (see below).
table_path
|String
|Path to the Iceberg table.
file_path
|String
|Path to the root metadata JSON file, Avro manifest list, or manifest file.
content
|String
|Content in JSON format (raw metadata from .json, Avro metadata, or Avro entry).
row_in_file
|Nullable(UInt64)
|Row number in the file, if applicable. Present for
ManifestListEntry and
ManifestFileEntry content types.
content_type values
None: No content.
Metadata: Root metadata file.
ManifestListMetadata: Manifest list metadata.
ManifestListEntry: Entry in a manifest list.
ManifestFileMetadata: Manifest file metadata.
ManifestFileEntry: Entry in a manifest file.
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Controlling log verbosity
You can control which metadata events are logged using the
iceberg_metadata_log_level setting.
To log all metadata used in the current query:
To log only the root metadata JSON file used in the current query:
See more information in the description of the
iceberg_metadata_log_level setting.
Good To Know
- Use
iceberg_metadata_log_levelat the query level only when you need to investigate your Iceberg table in detail. Otherwise, you may populate the log table with excessive metadata and experience performance degradation.
- The table may contain duplicate entries, as it is intended primarily for debugging and does not guarantee uniqueness per entity.
- If you use a
content_typemore verbose than
ManifestListMetadata, the Iceberg metadata cache is disabled for manifest lists.
- Similarly, if you use a
content_typemore verbose than
ManifestFileMetadata, the Iceberg metadata cache is disabled for manifest files.