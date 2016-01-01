histogram_metrics

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table contains histogram metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date. Replaces the deprecated system.latency_log .

Columns:

metric (String) — Metric name.

Example

You can use a query like this to export all the histogram metrics in the Prometheus format.

SELECT metric AS name, toFloat64(value) AS value, description AS help, labels, 'histogram' AS type FROM system.histogram_metrics FORMAT Prometheus



