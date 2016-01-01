histogram_metrics
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
This table contains histogram metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date. Replaces the deprecated
system.latency_log.
Columns:
metric(String) — Metric name.
value(Int64) — Metric value.
description(String) — Metric description.
labels(Map(String, String)) — Metric labels.
name(String) — Alias for
metric.
Example
You can use a query like this to export all the histogram metrics in the Prometheus format.
Metric descriptions
keeper_response_time_ms_bucket
The response time of Keeper, in milliseconds.
