histogram_metrics

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table contains histogram metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date. Replaces the deprecated system.latency_log.

Columns:

Example

You can use a query like this to export all the histogram metrics in the Prometheus format.

SELECT
  metric AS name,
  toFloat64(value) AS value,
  description AS help,
  labels,
  'histogram' AS type
FROM system.histogram_metrics
FORMAT Prometheus

Metric descriptions

keeper_response_time_ms_bucket

The response time of Keeper, in milliseconds.

