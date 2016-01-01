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system.histogram_metric_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Description

History of system.histogram_metrics. Snapshot taken every collect_interval_milliseconds, flushed to disk.

Columns

Example

SELECT event_time, metric, labels, histogram
FROM system.histogram_metric_log
WHERE metric = 'keeper_response_time_ms'
ORDER BY event_time DESC
LIMIT 1
FORMAT Vertical;

See Also