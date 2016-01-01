system.histogram_metric_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Description
History of
system.histogram_metrics. Snapshot taken every
collect_interval_milliseconds, flushed to disk.
Columns
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
metric(LowCardinality(String)) — Metric name.
labels(Map(String, String)) — Metric labels.
histogram(Map(Float64, UInt64)) — Bucket upper bound to cumulative count.
+infis the final bucket.
count(UInt64) — Total observations. Equals
histogram[+inf].
sum(Float64) — Sum of observed values.
Example
See Also
- system.histogram_metrics — Live histogram metrics.
- system.metric_log — History of
system.metricsand
system.events.