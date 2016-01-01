graphite_retentions
Contains information about parameters graphite_rollup which are used in tables with *GraphiteMergeTree engines.
Columns:
config_name(String) -
graphite_rollupparameter name.
regexp(String) - A pattern for the metric name.
function(String) - The name of the aggregating function.
age(UInt64) - The minimum age of the data in seconds.
precision(UInt64) - How precisely to define the age of the data in seconds.
priority(UInt16) - Pattern priority.
is_default(UInt8) - Whether the pattern is the default.
Tables.database(Array(String)) - Array of names of database tables that use the
config_nameparameter.
Tables.table(Array(String)) - Array of table names that use the
config_nameparameter.