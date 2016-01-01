grants
Privileges granted to ClickHouse user accounts.
Columns:
-
-
role_name(Nullable(String)) — Role assigned to user account.
-
access_type(Enum8) — Access parameters for ClickHouse user account.
-
-
-
column(Nullable(String)) — Name of a column to which access is granted.
-
is_partial_revoke(UInt8) — Logical value. It shows whether some privileges have been revoked. Possible values:
-
0— The row describes a grant.
-
1— The row describes a partial revoke.
-
grant_option(UInt8) — Permission is granted
WITH GRANT OPTION, see GRANT.