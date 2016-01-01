functions

Contains information about normal and aggregate functions.

Columns:

name (String) – The name of the function.

is_aggregate (UInt8) — Whether the function is an aggregate function.

case_insensitive (UInt8) - Whether the function name can be used case-insensitively.

alias_to (String) - The original function name, if the function name is an alias.

create_query (String) - Unused.

origin (Enum8) - Unused.

description (String) - A high-level description what the function does.

syntax (String) - Signature of the function.

arguments (String) - What arguments does the function take.

returned_value (String) - What does the function return.

examples (String) - Example usage of the function.

categories (String) - The category of the function.

Example