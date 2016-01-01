functions
Contains information about normal and aggregate functions.
Columns:
name(String) – The name of the function.
is_aggregate(UInt8) — Whether the function is an aggregate function.
case_insensitive, (UInt8) - Whether the function name can be used case-insensitively.
alias_to, (String) - The original function name, if the function name is an alias.
create_query, (String) - Unused.
origin, (Enum8) - Unused.
description, (String) - A high-level description what the function does.
syntax, (String) - Signature of the function.
arguments, (String) - What arguments does the function take.
returned_value, (String) - What does the function return.
examples, (String) - Example usage of the function.
categories, (String) - The category of the function.
Example