Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

functions

Contains information about normal and aggregate functions.

Columns:

  • name (String) – The name of the function.
  • is_aggregate (UInt8) — Whether the function is an aggregate function.
  • case_insensitive, (UInt8) - Whether the function name can be used case-insensitively.
  • alias_to, (String) - The original function name, if the function name is an alias.
  • create_query, (String) - Unused.
  • origin, (Enum8) - Unused.
  • description, (String) - A high-level description what the function does.
  • syntax, (String) - Signature of the function.
  • arguments, (String) - What arguments does the function take.
  • returned_value, (String) - What does the function return.
  • examples, (String) - Example usage of the function.
  • categories, (String) - The category of the function.

Example