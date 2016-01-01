system.formats
Description
Contains a list of all the formats along with flags whether a format is suitable for input/output or whether it supports parallelization.
Columns
name(String) — Format name.
is_input(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format is suitable for data input.
is_output(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format is suitable for data output.
supports_parallel_parsing(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format supports parallel parsing.
supports_parallel_formatting(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format supports parallel formatting.
is_tty_friendly(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format usually displays fine in the terminal. For other formats, CLI will ask before output.
content_type(String) — HTTP Content-Type corresponding to the output format. May depend on the current format settings.
supports_random_access(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the format supports random access in the input.
has_schema_inference(UInt8) — The format can dynamically determine the schema from the data (either from embedded header/metadata or from the piece of data).
has_external_schema(UInt8) — The format either has a fixed schema or accepts a predefined schema in its own format.
prefers_large_blocks(UInt8) — The format will write larger blocks into output and generate larger blocks on input.
supports_append(UInt8) — It's possible to append into a single file with this format.
supports_subsets_of_columns(UInt8) — The input format can recognize when certain columns are omitted.