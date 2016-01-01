system.filesystem_read_prefetches_log
Contains a history of all prefetches done during reading from MergeTree tables backed by a remote filesystem.
It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String))
event_date(Date)
event_time(DateTime)
query_id(String)
path(String)
offset(UInt64)
size(Int64)
prefetch_submit_time(DateTime64(6))
priority(Int64)
prefetch_execution_start_time(DateTime64(6))
prefetch_execution_end_time(DateTime64(6))
prefetch_execution_time_us(UInt64)
state(String)
thread_id(UInt64)
reader_id(String)