system.filesystem_cache_settings
Description
Contains information about all filesystem cache settings
Columns
cache_name(String) — Cache name
path(String) — Cache directory path
max_size(UInt64) — Maximum cache size
max_elements(UInt64) — Maximum number of cache elements, e.g. file segments (limits number of files on filesystem)
max_file_segment_size(UInt64) — Maximum size of a single file segment
boundary_alignment(UInt64) — File segment alignment
cache_on_write_operations(UInt8) — Enables write-through cache (cache on INSERT and MERGE)
cache_policy(String) — Cache eviction policy
slru_size_ratio(Float64) — SLRU cache policy size ratio of protected to probationary elements
background_download_threads(UInt64) — Number of background download threads. Value 0 disables background download
background_download_queue_size_limit(UInt64) — Size of background download queue. Value 0 disables background download
background_download_max_file_segment_size(UInt64) — Maximum size which can be downloaded in background download
load_metadata_threads(UInt64) — Number of threads to load cache metadata at server startup. Value 0 disables asynchronous loading of metadata
load_metadata_asynchronously(UInt8) — Enables asynchronous loading of metadata on server startup
keep_free_space_size_ratio(Float64) — A ratio of free space which cache would try to uphold in the background
keep_free_space_elements_ratio(Float64) — A ratio of free elements which cache would try to uphold in the background
keep_free_space_remove_batch(UInt64) — A remove batch size of cache elements made by background thread which upholds free space/elements ratio
enable_filesystem_query_cache_limit(UInt8) — Enable limiting maximum size of cache which can be written within a query
cache_hits_threshold(UInt64) — Deprecated setting
enable_bypass_cache_with_threshold(UInt8) — Undocumented. Not recommended for use
bypass_cache_threshold(UInt64) — Undocumented. Not recommended for use
write_cache_per_user_id_directory(UInt8) — Internal ClickHouse Cloud setting
allow_dynamic_cache_resize(UInt8) — Allow dynamic resize of filesystem cache
max_size_ratio_to_total_space(Float64) — Ratio of
max_sizeto total disk space
skip_cache_on_disk_failure(UInt8) — If true, bypass filesystem cache operations silently on disk IO errors. If false (default), disk IO errors are propagated as startup failures.
use_split_cache(UInt8) — Use separation of files to system/data.
split_cache_ratio(Float64) — Ratio of system segment to total size of cache for split_cache.
overcommit_eviction_evict_step(UInt64) — Eviction step in bytes for overcommit eviction policy. Used for keep_free_space_*_ratio settings
check_cache_probability(Float64) — Works only for debug or sanitizer build. Checks cache correctness by going through all cache and checking state of each cache element
is_initialized(UInt8) — Indicates whether cache was successfully initialized
current_size(UInt64) — Current cache size
current_elements_num(UInt64) — Current cache elements (file segments) number