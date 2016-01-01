system.filesystem_cache_log
Contains a history of all events occurred with filesystem cache for objects on a remote filesystem.
It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname
event_date(Date) — Event date
event_time(DateTime) — Event time
query_id(String) — Id of the query
source_file_path(String) — File segment path on filesystem
file_segment_range(Tuple(UInt64, UInt64)) — File segment range
total_requested_range(Tuple(UInt64, UInt64)) — Full read range
key(String) — File segment key
offset(UInt64) — File segment offset
size(UInt64) — Read size
read_type(String) — Read type: READ_FROM_CACHE, READ_FROM_FS_AND_DOWNLOADED_TO_CACHE, READ_FROM_FS_BYPASSING_CACHE
read_from_cache_attempted(UInt8) — Whether reading from cache was attempted
read_buffer_id(String) — Internal implementation read buffer id
user_id(String) — User id of the user which created the file segment