system.filesystem_cache
Description
Contains information about all entries inside filesystem cache for remote objects.
Columns
cache_name(String) — Name of the cache object. Can be used in
SYSTEM DESCRIBE FILESYSTEM CACHE <name>,
SYSTEM DROP FILESYSTEM CACHE <name>commands
cache_base_path(String) — Path to the base directory where all cache files (of a cache identified by
cache_name) are stored.
cache_path(String) — Path to a particular cache file, corresponding to a file segment in a source file
key(String) — Cache key of the file segment
file_segment_range_begin(UInt64) — Offset corresponding to the beginning of the file segment range
file_segment_range_end(UInt64) — Offset corresponding to the (including) end of the file segment range
size(UInt64) — Size of the file segment
state(String) — File segment state (DOWNLOADED, DOWNLOADING, PARTIALLY_DOWNLOADED, ...)
finished_download_time(DateTime) — Time when file segment finished downloading.
cache_hits(UInt64) — Number of cache hits of corresponding file segment
references(UInt64) — Number of references to corresponding file segment. Value 1 means that nobody uses it at the moment (the only existing reference is in cache storage itself)
downloaded_size(UInt64) — Downloaded size of the file segment
kind(String) — File segment kind (used to distinguish between file segments added as a part of 'Temporary data in cache')
unbound(UInt8) — Internal implementation flag
user_id(String) — User id of the user which created the file segment
segment_type(String) — Type of the segment. Used to separate data files(
.json,
.txtand etc) from data file(
.bin, mark files).
file_size(Nullable(UInt64)) — File size of the file to which current file segment belongs