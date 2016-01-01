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system.filesystem_cache

Description

Contains information about all entries inside filesystem cache for remote objects.

Columns

  • cache_name (String) — Name of the cache object. Can be used in SYSTEM DESCRIBE FILESYSTEM CACHE <name>, SYSTEM DROP FILESYSTEM CACHE <name> commands
  • cache_base_path (String) — Path to the base directory where all cache files (of a cache identified by cache_name) are stored.
  • cache_path (String) — Path to a particular cache file, corresponding to a file segment in a source file
  • key (String) — Cache key of the file segment
  • file_segment_range_begin (UInt64) — Offset corresponding to the beginning of the file segment range
  • file_segment_range_end (UInt64) — Offset corresponding to the (including) end of the file segment range
  • size (UInt64) — Size of the file segment
  • state (String) — File segment state (DOWNLOADED, DOWNLOADING, PARTIALLY_DOWNLOADED, ...)
  • finished_download_time (DateTime) — Time when file segment finished downloading.
  • cache_hits (UInt64) — Number of cache hits of corresponding file segment
  • references (UInt64) — Number of references to corresponding file segment. Value 1 means that nobody uses it at the moment (the only existing reference is in cache storage itself)
  • downloaded_size (UInt64) — Downloaded size of the file segment
  • kind (String) — File segment kind (used to distinguish between file segments added as a part of 'Temporary data in cache')
  • unbound (UInt8) — Internal implementation flag
  • user_id (String) — User id of the user which created the file segment
  • segment_type (String) — Type of the segment. Used to separate data files(.json, .txt and etc) from data file(.bin, mark files).
  • file_size (Nullable(UInt64)) — File size of the file to which current file segment belongs