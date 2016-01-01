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system.fail_points

Description

Contains a list of all available failpoints registered in the server, along with their type and whether they are currently enabled.

Failpoints can be enabled and disabled at runtime using the SYSTEM ENABLE FAILPOINT and SYSTEM DISABLE FAILPOINT statements.

Columns

Example

SYSTEM ENABLE FAILPOINT replicated_merge_tree_insert_retry_pause;
SELECT * FROM system.fail_points WHERE enabled = 1

┌─name──────────────────────────────────────┬─type────────────┬─enabled─┐
│ replicated_merge_tree_insert_retry_pause  │ pauseable_once  │       1 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────┘