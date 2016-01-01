system.fail_points
Description
Contains a list of all available failpoints registered in the server, along with their type and whether they are currently enabled.
Failpoints can be enabled and disabled at runtime using the
SYSTEM ENABLE FAILPOINT and
SYSTEM DISABLE FAILPOINT statements.
Columns
name(String) — Name of the failpoint.
type(Enum8('once' = 0, 'regular' = 1, 'pauseable_once' = 2, 'pauseable' = 3)) — Type of failpoint: 'once' fires a single time then auto-disables, 'regular' fires every time, 'pauseable_once' blocks execution once, 'pauseable' blocks execution every time until resumed.
enabled(UInt8) — Whether the failpoint is currently enabled (1) or disabled (0).