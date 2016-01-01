events
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about the number of events that have occurred in the system. For example, in the table, you can find how many
SELECT queries were processed since the ClickHouse server started.
Columns:
event(String) — Event name.
value(UInt64) — Number of events occurred.
description(String) — Event description.
name(String) — Alias for
event.
You can find all supported events in source file src/Common/ProfileEvents.cpp.
Example
