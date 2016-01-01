events

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about the number of events that have occurred in the system. For example, in the table, you can find how many SELECT queries were processed since the ClickHouse server started.

Columns:

event (String) — Event name.

You can find all supported events in source file src/Common/ProfileEvents.cpp.

Example

See Also