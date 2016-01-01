errors
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
Columns:
name(String) — name of the error (
errorCodeToName).
code(Int32) — code number of the error.
value(UInt64) — the number of times this error happened.
last_error_time(DateTime) — the time when the last error happened.
last_error_message(String) — message for the last error.
last_error_trace(Array(UInt64)) — A stack trace that represents a list of physical addresses where the called methods are stored.
remote(UInt8) — remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed queries).
Note
Counters for some errors may increase during successful query execution. It's not recommended to use this table for server monitoring purposes unless you are sure that corresponding error can not be a false positive.
Example