dropped_tables

Contains information about tables that drop table has been executed on but for which data cleanup has not yet been performed.

Columns:

  • index (UInt32) — Index in marked_dropped_tables queue.
  • database (String) — Database.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • uuid (UUID) — Table uuid.
  • engine (String) — Table engine name.
  • metadata_dropped_path (String) — Path of table's metadata file in metadata_dropped directory.
  • table_dropped_time (DateTime) — The time when the next attempt to remove table's data is scheduled on. Usually it's the table when the table was dropped plus database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec

Example

The following example shows how to get information about dropped_tables.