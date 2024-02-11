dns_cache
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about cached DNS records.
Columns:
hostname(String) — cached hostname
ip_address(String) — ip address for the hostname
ip_family(Enum) — family of the ip address, possible values:
- 'IPv4'
- 'IPv6'
- 'UNIX_LOCAL'
cached_at(DateTime) - when the record was cached
Example
Query:
Result:
|hostname
|ip_address
|ip_family
|cached_at
|localhost
|::1
|IPv6
|2024-02-11 17:04:40
|localhost
|127.0.0.1
|IPv4
|2024-02-11 17:04:40
