Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

dns_cache

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about cached DNS records.

Columns:

  • hostname (String) — cached hostname
  • ip_address (String) — ip address for the hostname
  • ip_family (Enum) — family of the ip address, possible values:
    • 'IPv4'
    • 'IPv6'
    • 'UNIX_LOCAL'
  • cached_at (DateTime) - when the record was cached

Example

Query:

Result:

hostnameip_addressip_familycached_at
localhost::1IPv62024-02-11 17:04:40
localhost127.0.0.1IPv42024-02-11 17:04:40

See also