disks

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about disks defined in the server configuration.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Name of a disk in the server configuration.
  • path (String) — Path to the mount point in the file system.
  • free_space (UInt64) — Free space on disk in bytes.
  • total_space (UInt64) — Disk volume in bytes.
  • unreserved_space (UInt64) — Free space which is not taken by reservations (free_space minus the size of reservations taken by merges, inserts, and other disk write operations currently running).
  • keep_free_space (UInt64) — Amount of disk space that should stay free on disk in bytes. Defined in the keep_free_space_bytes parameter of disk configuration.

Example