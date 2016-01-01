disks
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about disks defined in the server configuration.
Columns:
name(String) — Name of a disk in the server configuration.
path(String) — Path to the mount point in the file system.
free_space(UInt64) — Free space on disk in bytes.
total_space(UInt64) — Disk volume in bytes.
unreserved_space(UInt64) — Free space which is not taken by reservations (
free_spaceminus the size of reservations taken by merges, inserts, and other disk write operations currently running).
keep_free_space(UInt64) — Amount of disk space that should stay free on disk in bytes. Defined in the
keep_free_space_bytesparameter of disk configuration.
Example