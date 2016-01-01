dimensional_metrics

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table contains dimensional metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.

Columns:

metric (String) — Metric name.

(String) — Metric name. value (Int64) — Metric value.

(Int64) — Metric value. description (String) — Metric description.

(String) — Metric description. labels (Map(String, String)) — Metric labels.

(Map(String, String)) — Metric labels. name (String) — Alias for metric .

Example

You can use a query like this to export all the dimensional metrics in the Prometheus format.

SELECT metric AS name, toFloat64(value) AS value, description AS help, labels, 'gauge' AS type FROM system.dimensional_metrics FORMAT Prometheus

Number of all failed merges since startup.

Indicates startup scripts failures by error type. Set to 1 when a startup script fails, labelled with the error name.

Number of merge tree data parts, labelled by part state, part type, and whether it is a projection part.

