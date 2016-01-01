dimensional_metrics
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
This table contains dimensional metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.
Columns:
metric(String) — Metric name.
value(Int64) — Metric value.
description(String) — Metric description.
labels(Map(String, String)) — Metric labels.
name(String) — Alias for
metric.
Example
You can use a query like this to export all the dimensional metrics in the Prometheus format.
Metric descriptions
merge_failures
Number of all failed merges since startup.
startup_scripts_failure_reason
Indicates startup scripts failures by error type. Set to 1 when a startup script fails, labelled with the error name.
merge_tree_parts
Number of merge tree data parts, labelled by part state, part type, and whether it is a projection part.
See Also
- system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains periodically calculated metrics.
- system.events — Contains a number of events that occurred.
- system.metric_log — Contains a history of metrics values from tables
system.metricsand
system.events.
- Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.