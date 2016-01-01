Skip to main content
dimensional_metrics

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table contains dimensional metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.

Columns:

Example

You can use a query like this to export all the dimensional metrics in the Prometheus format.

SELECT
  metric AS name,
  toFloat64(value) AS value,
  description AS help,
  labels,
  'gauge' AS type
FROM system.dimensional_metrics
FORMAT Prometheus

Metric descriptions

merge_failures

Number of all failed merges since startup.

startup_scripts_failure_reason

Indicates startup scripts failures by error type. Set to 1 when a startup script fails, labelled with the error name.

merge_tree_parts

Number of merge tree data parts, labelled by part state, part type, and whether it is a projection part.

