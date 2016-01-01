dictionaries
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about dictionaries.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database containing the dictionary created by DDL query. Empty string for other dictionaries.
name(String) — Dictionary name.
uuid(UUID) — Dictionary UUID.
status(Enum8) — Dictionary status. Possible values:
NOT_LOADED— Dictionary was not loaded because it was not used.
LOADED— Dictionary loaded successfully.
FAILED— Unable to load the dictionary as a result of an error.
LOADING— Dictionary is loading now.
LOADED_AND_RELOADING— Dictionary is loaded successfully, and is being reloaded right now (frequent reasons: SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY query, timeout, dictionary config has changed).
FAILED_AND_RELOADING— Could not load the dictionary as a result of an error and is loading now.
origin(String) — Path to the configuration file that describes the dictionary.
type(String) — Type of dictionary allocation. Storing Dictionaries in Memory.
key.names(Array(String)) — Array of key names provided by the dictionary.
key.types(Array(String)) — Corresponding array of key types provided by the dictionary.
attribute.names(Array(String)) — Array of attribute names provided by the dictionary.
attribute.types(Array(String)) — Corresponding array of attribute types provided by the dictionary.
bytes_allocated(UInt64) — Amount of RAM allocated for the dictionary.
query_count(UInt64) — Number of queries since the dictionary was loaded or since the last successful reboot.
hit_rate(Float64) — For cache dictionaries, the percentage of uses for which the value was in the cache.
found_rate(Float64) — The percentage of uses for which the value was found.
element_count(UInt64) — Number of items stored in the dictionary.
load_factor(Float64) — Percentage filled in the dictionary (for a hashed dictionary, the percentage filled in the hash table).
source(String) — Text describing the data source for the dictionary.
lifetime_min(UInt64) — Minimum lifetime of the dictionary in memory, after which ClickHouse tries to reload the dictionary (if
invalidate_queryis set, then only if it has changed). Set in seconds.
lifetime_max(UInt64) — Maximum lifetime of the dictionary in memory, after which ClickHouse tries to reload the dictionary (if
invalidate_queryis set, then only if it has changed). Set in seconds.
loading_start_time(DateTime) — Start time for loading the dictionary.
last_successful_update_time(DateTime) — End time for loading or updating the dictionary. Helps to monitor some troubles with dictionary sources and investigate the causes.
loading_duration(Float32) — Duration of a dictionary loading.
last_exception(String) — Text of the error that occurs when creating or reloading the dictionary if the dictionary couldn't be created.
comment(String) — Text of the comment to dictionary.
Example
Configure the dictionary:
Make sure that the dictionary is loaded.