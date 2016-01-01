system.delta_lake_metadata_log
The
system.delta_lake_metadata_log table records metadata access and parsing events for Delta Lake tables read by ClickHouse. It provides detailed information about each metadata file, which is useful for debugging, auditing, and understanding Delta table structure evolution.
Purpose
This table logs every metadata file read from Delta Lake tables. It helps users trace how ClickHouse interprets Delta table metadata and diagnose issues related to schema evolution, snapshot resolution, or query planning.
This table is primarily intended for debugging purposes.
Columns
|Name
|Type
|Description
event_date
|Date
|Date of the log file.
event_time
|DateTime
|Timestamp of the event.
query_id
|String
|Query ID that triggered the metadata read.
table_path
|String
|Path to the Delta Lake table.
file_path
|String
|Path to the root metadata JSON file.
content
|String
|Content in JSON format (raw metadata from .json).
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Controlling log verbosity
You can control which metadata events are logged using the
delta_lake_log_metadata setting.
To log all metadata used in the current query: