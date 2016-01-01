databases
Contains information about the databases that are available to the current user.
Columns:
name(String) — Database name.
engine(String) — Database engine.
data_path(String) — Data path.
metadata_path(String) — Metadata path.
uuid(UUID) — Database UUID.
comment(String) — Database comment.
engine_full(String) — Parameters of the database engine.
database(String) – Alias for
name.
The
name column from this system table is used for implementing the
SHOW DATABASES query.
Example
Create a database.
Check all of the available databases to the user.