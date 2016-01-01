Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

databases

Contains information about the databases that are available to the current user.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Database name.
  • engine (String) — Database engine.
  • data_path (String) — Data path.
  • metadata_path (String) — Metadata path.
  • uuid (UUID) — Database UUID.
  • comment (String) — Database comment.
  • engine_full (String) — Parameters of the database engine.
  • database (String) – Alias for name.

The name column from this system table is used for implementing the SHOW DATABASES query.

Example

Create a database.

Check all of the available databases to the user.