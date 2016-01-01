system.database_replicas
Contains information of each Replicated database replicas.
Columns:
database(String) — The name of the Replicated database is in.
is_readonly(UInt8) - Whether the database replica is in read-only mode. This mode is turned on if the config does not have sections with Zookeeper/ClickHouse Keeper.
is_session_expired(UInt8) - the session with ClickHouse Keeper has expired. Basically the same as
is_readonly.
max_log_ptr(UInt32) - Maximum entry number in the log of general activity.
zookeeper_path(String) - Path to database data in ClickHouse Keeper.
replica_name(String) - Replica name in ClickHouse Keeper.
replica_path(String) - Path to replica data in ClickHouse Keeper.
zookeeper_exception(String) - The last exception message, got if the error happened when fetching the info from ClickHouse Keeper.
total_replicas(UInt32) - The total number of known replicas of this database.
log_ptr(UInt32) - Maximum entry number in the log of general activity that the replica copied to its execution queue, plus one.
Example