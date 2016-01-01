system.database_replicas

Contains information of each Replicated database replicas.

Columns:

database (String) — The name of the Replicated database is in.

is_readonly (UInt8) - Whether the database replica is in read-only mode. This mode is turned on if the config does not have sections with Zookeeper/ClickHouse Keeper.

is_session_expired (UInt8) - the session with ClickHouse Keeper has expired. Basically the same as is_readonly .

max_log_ptr (UInt32) - Maximum entry number in the log of general activity.

zookeeper_path (String) - Path to database data in ClickHouse Keeper.

replica_name (String) - Replica name in ClickHouse Keeper.

replica_path (String) - Path to replica data in ClickHouse Keeper.

zookeeper_exception (String) - The last exception message, got if the error happened when fetching the info from ClickHouse Keeper.

total_replicas (UInt32) - The total number of known replicas of this database.