data_skipping_indices
Contains information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.
Columns:
database(String) — Database name.
table(String) — Table name.
name(String) — Index name.
type(String) — Index type.
type_full(String) — Index type expression from create statement.
expr(String) — Expression for the index calculation.
granularity(UInt64) — The number of granules in the block.
data_compressed_bytes(UInt64) — The size of compressed data, in bytes.
data_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) — The size of decompressed data, in bytes.
marks_bytes(UInt64) — The size of marks, in bytes.
Example