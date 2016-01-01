Skip to main content
data_skipping_indices

Contains information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Database name.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • name (String) — Index name.
  • type (String) — Index type.
  • type_full (String) — Index type expression from create statement.
  • expr (String) — Expression for the index calculation.
  • granularity (UInt64) — The number of granules in the block.
  • data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) — The size of compressed data, in bytes.
  • data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) — The size of decompressed data, in bytes.
  • marks_bytes (UInt64) — The size of marks, in bytes.

Example