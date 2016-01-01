Skip to main content
Contains queries used by /dashboard page accessible though HTTP interface. This table can be useful for monitoring and troubleshooting. The table contains a row for every chart in a dashboard.

Note

/dashboard page can render queries not only from system.dashboards, but from any table with the same schema. This can be useful to create custom dashboards.

Example:

Columns:

  • dashboard (String) - The dashboard name.
  • title (String) - The title of a chart.
  • query (String) - The query to obtain data to be displayed.