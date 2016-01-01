dashboards
Contains queries used by
/dashboard page accessible though HTTP interface.
This table can be useful for monitoring and troubleshooting. The table contains a row for every chart in a dashboard.
Note
/dashboard page can render queries not only from
system.dashboards, but from any table with the same schema.
This can be useful to create custom dashboards.
Example:
Columns:
dashboard(
String) - The dashboard name.
title(
String) - The title of a chart.
query(
String) - The query to obtain data to be displayed.